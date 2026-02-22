Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Plug Power Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Plug Power Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Plug Power securities between January 17, 2025 and November 13, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/PLUG.

Plug Power Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants had materially overstated the likelihood that funds attributed to the DOE Loan would ultimately become available to Plug Power, and/or that Plug Power would ultimately construct the hydrogen production facilities necessary to receive those funds;

(2) as such, Plug Power was likely to pivot toward more modest projects with less commercial upside; and

(3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Plug Power Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Plug Power you have until April 3, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Plug Power Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Plug Power Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

