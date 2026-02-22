India's First E-Methanol Plant: Site Work To Begin At Kandla Port

The Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, is all set to initiate site work for India's first 150 TPD e-Methanol Plant in collaboration with Assam Petrochemicals Ltd. (APL). Today, the project site was visited by DPA Kandla & APL Officials led by Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman DPA Kandla and Bikul Deka, Chairman Assam Petro Chemicals.

This move reaffirms DPA's commitment to clean fuel, decarbonisation and Net-Zero goals. The APL-DPA partnership marks a historic step towards producing India's first 150 TPD e-Methanol at a major port.

A Historic Milestone for Assam

Earlier last month, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed this evening at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh, in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, between Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) and the Deendayal Port Authority for setting up a state-of-the-art e-methanol project at Kandla Port in Gujarat, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Assam's industrial development journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the initiative is a historic milestone for Assam. He stated that the project is a strong example of Assam's increasing participation in nationally important projects beyond the geographical boundaries of the state. He added that the MoU reflects Assam's ability to make meaningful contributions to India's long-term economic and environmental priorities.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to the zero-carbon emission targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the state's policies on clean energy and green transportation are aligned with the national vision of the Central government. He noted that e-methanol is regarded as a major green fuel for reducing carbon emissions in the shipping sector, and by becoming a partner in this project at Kandla Port, Assam will directly contribute to achieving India's net-zero carbon emission goals.

APL's Five-Decade Methanol Legacy

The Chief Minister recalled the proud five-decade history of Assam Petrochemicals Limited, which became the first company in the country to produce methanol using natural gas as feedstock. He said that APL has been producing methanol since its inception and has already established itself as a leading company in this sector. However, he noted that after long dependence on fossil fuels, the government is now placing special emphasis on carbon-neutral bio-ethanol. (ANI)

