Khushbu Sundar Slams DMK For 'False Promises', Electoral Malpractice

Khushbu slams DMK for 'false promises', electoral malpractice

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President and actor Khushbu Sundar on Sunday slammed the DMK-led state government for making 'false promises' to the electors of the state ahead of the assembly polls. Alleging electoral malpractice, Khushbu charged that women who were earlier declared ineligible for the Rs 1,000 assistance scheme are now being reclassified as eligible beneficiaries ahead of the polls. She accused the DMK of making false promises during elections and said, "One can lie, but not recklessly during elections."

On political alliances and rivals

Speaking to reporters while at the Chennai airport, she said that talks of an alliance between DMDK and DMK are a matter of choice and that in politics there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies, a principle was she said was taught by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Referring to Premalatha Vijayakanth joining hands with the DMK, she said such a development did not happen when Vijayakanth was alive, adding that the present alliance decision was their choice.

On former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam stating that the DMK alliance would win, Khushbu said she felt sorry for him, claiming he seemed politically isolated and was trying to find a place in any camp.

Allegations of freebie distribution and police inaction

She further alleged that in areas such as Purasiwakkam area in Chennai, items like scooters and laptops were being distributed free of cost to influence voters. Khushbu claimed that the police were aware of these activities but were "acting as if they do not know," adding that since the police department functions under the direct control of the Chief Minister, no action was being taken. She alleged that freebies were being distributed in large numbers as the elections approached.

BJP's alliance plans and candidate selection

Responding to questions on alliance negotiations, Khushbu said discussions were still ongoing and questioned whether the Congress party was firmly part of the DMK alliance. She claimed there were internal rifts within Congress and suggested that the party might consider aligning with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

She also stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit soon and that alliance decisions, including seat-sharing arrangements, would be announced after proper consultations. The date for his visit has not yet been finalised, she added.

On whether she would contest in the upcoming elections, Khushbu said it was not important whether she personally contests. She said decisions regarding constituencies and candidates would be taken by senior leaders and the state leadership of the BJP, adding, "Our primary aim is to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good intentions and welfare schemes to the people. Whether I contest or not is not important."

(ANI)

