Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Takes Step Toward Mainnet With V1 Protocol Introduction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has taken a significant step toward its anticipated mainnet deployment with the introduction of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol. The milestone represents a transition from structured presale progression to active infrastructure validation, allowing users to interact with the platform's core mechanics ahead of its full public release. As development accelerates, the project is positioning itself for the next stage of execution.

Presale Growth Supports Infrastructure Development

In parallel with the V1 rollout, Mutuum Finance's presale continues to demonstrate steady momentum. The project has now raised more than $20.6 million, supported by a growing holder base that has surpassed 19,000 participants.

From the 1.82 billion MUTM tokens allocated specifically for the presale, over 850 million tokens have already been secured. With nearly half of the total allocation distributed, approximately half of the presale supply remains available as the project advances through its later stages.

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7, with MUTM priced at $0.04. The confirmed launch price remains set at $0.06. Since its introduction at $0.01 in Phase 1, the token has followed a structured pricing progression aligned with development milestones. At its current valuation, MUTM reflects a 300% increase from its starting price, while the confirmed launch price represents a 500% increase from Phase 1. Despite this structured growth, $0.04 remains below the planned $0.06 launch valuation, positioning the current stage as discounted relative to its intended public debut.

V1 Protocol Introduction Marks Technical Milestone

The newly introduced V1 protocol is now live on the Sepolia testnet, offering users a functional preview of the platform before mainnet deployment. By launching a working version in a simulated environment, Mutuum Finance is enabling early participants to explore how its lending and borrowing framework operates under real conditions without exposure to live capital.

The V1 release supports markets including USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC. Within the testnet:

Users can supply supported assets and receive mtTokens representing deposit positions that automatically accrue yield.



Borrowers receive debt tokens that track both principal balances and real-time interest accrual on-chain.



Automated liquidation mechanisms monitor collateral ratios to maintain system stability.



Health factor monitoring provides users with transparent insight into the safety of their positions.

This introduction provides tangible evidence of the project's infrastructure, reinforcing the team's execution-focused approach as it progresses toward mainnet readiness.