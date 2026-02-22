Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Investor Base Expands Rapidly Ahead Of Next Development Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is reporting accelerated community growth as its investor base continues to expand ahead of the project's upcoming development phase. With participation increasing steadily throughout the presale and infrastructure milestones actively progressing, the DeFi protocol is entering its next stage backed by capital inflow and technical execution.

What Is Mutuum Finance?

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing protocol designed to allow users to supply digital assets to earn yield or borrow against collateral without liquidating their holdings. The platform operates using an overcollateralized model supported by automated risk controls and transparent on-chain accounting.

The protocol combines structured Peer-to-Contract (P2C) liquidity pools with a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending framework, enabling users to choose between automated pool-based lending or customized direct agreements. Through mtTokens, depositors receive tokenized representations of their supplied assets that accrue yield over time, while borrowers receive debt tokens that track principal balances and interest accrual in real time.

With its V1 protocol currently live on the Sepolia testnet, users are already able to test core supply and borrowing mechanics in a simulated environment ahead of mainnet deployment.

Presale Growth and Expanding Investor Base

Alongside infrastructure development, Mutuum Finance's presale continues to show measurable progress. The project has now raised more than $20.6 million, with the total holder count surpassing 19,000 participants.

From the 1.82 billion MUTM tokens allocated for the presale, over 850 million tokens have already been secured. This means that nearly half of the total presale allocation has been distributed, leaving the remaining supply gradually tightening as later phases approach.

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7, where MUTM is priced at $0.04. The confirmed launch price remains set at $0.06. Since the token's introduction at $0.01 in Phase 1, the presale has followed a structured pricing progression aligned with development milestones. At the current stage, the token reflects a 300% increase from its starting level, while the confirmed launch valuation represents a 500% increase from Phase 1.

Despite this progression, the $0.04 price remains below the confirmed $0.06 launch price, positioning the current phase at a discounted level relative to the intended public debut.