NRI Woman Confronts Bike-Borne Suspects With Sword In Ludhiana Two Nabbed Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a courageous move, an NRI woman in Punjab's Ludhiana stopped an alleged robbery attempt, brandishing a sword as she confronted two individuals on a motorcycle who were following her car, PTI reported.

According to a report by the Tribune, the Dehlon Police said they had arrested two individuals after an FIR was filed regarding a viral video.

The footage showed an Australia-based NRI woman from Rajgarh village in the Payal subdivision confronting the perpetrators who were attempting to rob her, the report stated.

Seeing the woman standing in the middle of the road brandishing her sword, the alleged miscreants fled the scene, shows a viral clip on social media.

The purported video of the incident, said to have occurred on Friday evening, was captured by the woman's aunt, who was travelling with her in the car. Kaur was driving while her aunt was in the front seat.

Harjind Kaur, who recently returned from Australia, was travelling with her aunt and mother-in-law to a relative's house in Ludhiana when she suspected two persons on a motorbike were following their vehicle, PTI reported.

Kaur told reporters in Ludhiana on Saturday that even after she moved over to let the motorbike pass, the alleged culprits continued following her.

Suspecting that the bike riders were pursuing them with the intent to commit a robbery, her aunt began recording the incident.

At one point, as Kaur slowed the car, the video reportedly shows one of the suspects throwing eggs at the windshield to obstruct her view.“I could not understand what happened; I had never encountered such a situation before,” Kaur said.

Her aunt and mother-in-law started shouting inside the car out of panic.“Judging by how they threw eggs, I was sure they intended to rob us,” Kaur said.

The video shows the suspects overtaking the car and then stopping in the middle of a deserted stretch of road some distance ahead.

Despite her aunt's pleas, Kaur chose to confront them and got out of the car.

“Do not go outside. Leave it. They will hit you,” Kaur's aunt could be heard saying in the video.

As she stepped out of the car, Kaur brandished a sword and stood her ground, challenging the alleged culprits to come forward. She even advanced toward them, swinging the sword in the air.

Seemingly startled by her resolute stance, the two suspects reportedly fled.

The viral video has received widespread acclaim on social media, with many praising Kaur for her courageous stand against the miscreants.

A slight swagger in her tone, Kaur said,“They chose the wrong target.”

With inputs from agencies