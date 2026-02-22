Kishtwar Encounter: Security Forces Neutralise 3 Terrorists In Op Trashi-I

Security forces on Sunday neutralised another terrorist during a joint operation in the rugged terrains of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district under Operation Trashi-I, the Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar. Earlier today, two terrorists were neutralised in a major development in the ongoing anti-terror offensive in Jammu and Kashmir. The Army said that the remains and weapons of the third terrorist have been recovered.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "In continued operations under #OpTrashi-I in Kishtwar, troops of CIF (D) #WhiteKnightCorps, in coordination with @JmuKmrPolice and #CRPF, have neutralised the third terrorist. The remains and the weapon of the terrorist have been recovered. The pursuit continues- no space, no sanctuary for those who seek to undermine the stability." # | #- | # | In continued operations under #OpTrashi-I in Kishtwar, troops of CIF (D) #WhiteKnightCorps, in coordination... - White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 22, 2026

Joint Operation Based on Intelligence

According to the White Knight Corps, actionable intelligence was received from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Army's own sources about the presence of terrorists operating in the dense forest belts of the Chatroo areas.

"Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from #JKP, #IB and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under Operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area," the White Knight Corps said.

The Army said that contact with the terrorists was re-established at approximately 11:00 am in challenging terrain, where troops of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Delta, in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), re-engaged the terrorists.

During the firefight, the security forces dominated the encounter site and successfully neutralised two terrorists. Weapons, including two AK-47 rifles and other war-like stores, were recovered from the site.

'No Sanctuary for Terrorists'

"The hunt continues -- those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary," the Corps added.

Operation Trashi-I, launched in January, has focused on challenging forested and mountainous areas of Kishtwar, including Chatroo, Sonnar, Dolgam and Dichhar, involving multiple cordon and search operations and firefights.

Security forces continued their searches in the Kishtwar area to ensure that no hostile elements remain at large.

(ANI)

