Yogi Inaugurates IBM AI Centre In Lucknow, Lauds PM Modi's Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Centre in Lucknow and said that India has reached "acclaimed heights" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, CM Adityanath also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand success of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. "India has established a new basis for all-encompassing development today, whether in the areas of deep technology or infrastructure, thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has accomplished incredible, motivating, and internationally acclaimed heights in the last eleven years. Several platforms are showcasing Digital India's progress," CM Yogi said at the inauguration of the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Center.

Earlier in April last year, International Business Machines (IBM) announced its plans to establish a state-of-the-art Software Lab in Lucknow focused on advancing Generative AI and Agentic AI technologies. The Lab will be located at Platinum Mall, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow. IBM India Software Labs, one of the largest software development centers for IBM, plays a crucial role in the development of generative AI, data & AI, automation, cybersecurity and sustainability solutions. The Lab will focus on developing AI-powered solutions using Large Language Models (LLMs) and Small Language Models (SLMs) to address the evolving needs of businesses in India and globally. It will integrate global best practices in software engineering, design, and development to create transformative solutions.

Meerut-Delhi Commute Transformed

Earlier today, after PM Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi has once again presented a "major gift" to the country. Addressing a large gathering in Meerut, CM Yogi said, "Prime Minister has once again presented a major gift: the Namo Bharat Semi-Speed Rail. Meerut is being presented with the gift of a metro train along with the Namo Bharat train, just before Holi".

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation of the Meerut-Delhi route, from a 4-5 hour journey to just 40-45 minutes, thanks to the 12-lane highway and expressway. He said, "10-11 years ago, the distance from Meerut to Delhi was a challenge in itself. It took 4-5 hours of hard work to cover it. But today, a 12-lane highway and expressway connect Delhi to Meerut. A total of 40-45 minutes to reach Delhi. The new gifts of the Prime Minister today, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro, are in themselves bringing this distance even closer." (ANI)

