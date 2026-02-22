Nikhil Kamath Announces Upcoming Podcast With Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei: 'No Script Conversation About The Tech...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Online brokerage firm Zerodha's co-founder and popular podcaster, Nikhil Kamath, announced his upcoming episode of the“People by WTF” podcast with Anthropic's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei on Sunday, 22 February 2026, via a social media post.

Announcing the update, Kamath also shared a trailer for the upcoming podcast, which showed snippets of conversation with Dario Amodei talking about artificial intelligence, what people think of it and how it is expected to change the world.

“The economic implications are going to be enormous. The geopolitical implications are going to be enormous,” said Amodei, talking about AI.“My view isn't that AI is bad. My view is that you need to steer AI in the right direction. It's as if a tsunami is coming at us, and yet people are coming up with these explanations that it's not actually a tsunami. That's just a trick of life,” he said.

What will the podcast cover?

Nikhil Kamath and Dario Amodei's podcast is set to cover topics like economics, geopolitics, safety and fears related to artificial intelligence (AI). Kamath also claimed that this upcoming conversation with the executive is a long and honest talk with no script in the picture.

He said that listening to this podcast, people will get more insights about the AI technology, which is set to change people's lives.

“We went deep on the economics, the geopolitics, the safety debate, and why the people building AI might actually be the most paranoid about it. A long, honest, no-script conversation about the technology that's about to change all of our lives,” said Nikhil Kamath in his YouTube trailer description.

Who is Dario Amodei?

According to LinkedIn data, Dario Amodei is the CEO and co-founder of global AI company Anthropic, which builds artificial intelligence systems to cater to clients' long-term and growth needs.

Amodei started out as a Research Intern at Applied Minds back in July 2003, and then he also worked as a Geophysicist at Schlumberger in 2004. With a BS degree in Physics from Stanford University, the executive later completed his PhD in Computational Neuroscience from Princeton University in 2006.

He also worked as a Postdoctoral Scholar at Stanford, a Research Scientist at Baidu Inc., and in 2015, he joined Google as a Senior Research Scientist. After spending 10 months at Google, Dario Amodei joined OpenAI as the Team Lead for AI Safety.

He left OpenAI as a Vice President of Research to finally co-found Anthropic in February 2021.

Dario Amodei on AI in India

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei highlighted that the country has a central role to play amid challenges around the autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for being misused by individuals and governments, and for having the capability of economic displacement, reported PTI.

“For most things, we're increasingly close to what I've called a country of geniuses in a data centre, a set of AI agents that are more capable than most humans at most things, and can coordinate at superhuman speed. That level of capability is something the world has never seen before, and brings a very wide range of both opportunities and concerns for humanity,” said Amodei.

Aside from this, the executive also flagged serious risks, including the autonomous behaviour of AI systems, their potential misuse by individuals and governments, and the prospect of economic displacement.