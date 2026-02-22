Climate Anomaly: Kashmir February Temperatures Hit April Norms

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Srinagar on Friday recorded its highest ever February temperature, with the mercury soaring to 21.0°C, breaking a decade old record and underscoring an intensifying warm spell across Kashmir.

According to Faizan Arif, an independent forecaster, the previous all-time February record for Srinagar stood at 20.6°C, observed on February 24, 2016. With today's reading surpassing that mark, the city has officially logged its warmest February day on record.

ADVERTISEMENT

What has raised greater concern among observers is the scale of deviation from normal. The temperature was recorded at a striking +10.0°C above the seasonal average, an extraordinary anomaly for late winter in the Valley.

Faizan said that the prevailing conditions resemble those typically experienced in mid April rather than February. The maximum temperatures currently being recorded are closely aligned with the long-term averages for the middle of April, pointing to an unusual seasonal shift.

The spike is not being viewed as an isolated event. Experts indicate that the record breaking temperature is part of a broader and persistent warm spell affecting the region. With dry weather conditions expected to continue and no significant Western Disturbance forecast in the immediate future, maximum temperatures are likely to rise further in the coming days.

Faizan said that long-standing records may fall before the month concludes for other parts of Kashmir as well.“February 2026 is now firmly on track to rank among the warmest - if not the warmest,” he added.

There is also a possibility that additional long-standing February records could fall in other parts of Kashmir before the month concludes.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said there is no forecast of any major rain or snowfall activity across Jammu and Kashmir till the end of February, with dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the Union Territory.

The MeT office said that weather is expected to remain generally dry from February 21 to 25. On February 26, conditions are likely to be partly to generally cloudy, while on February 27 and 28, the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy with chances of light rain or snow at isolated places.

“The outlook for the first week of March indicates generally cloudy weather from March 1 to 3, with light rain or snow over higher reaches at isolated to scattered places. From March 4 to 7, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy,” the MeT said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department said maximum day temperatures have remained 9-10 Degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of Kashmir division and 4-9 degrees above normal in several areas of Jammu division during the past 24 hours.

Read Also February Heat Shatters Records Across Kashmir Srinagar Logs Hottest February Day In A Decade

Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 21.0 degrees against 10.1 degrees normal.

Pahalgam recorded a high of 16.5 degrees compared to the normal of 7.5 degrees, and Kupwara settled at 19.8 degrees against 10.1 degrees normal. Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 11.6 degrees Celsius, about 9.6 degrees above normal.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum of 26.2 degrees Celsius against the normal of 22.3 degrees. Kathua registered 26.0 degrees against 22.5 degrees normal, while Bhaderwah recorded 19.0 degrees compared to 14.2 degrees normal.

Night temperatures have also remained above normal at most places. Srinagar recorded a minimum of 1.8 degrees Celsius against the normal of 1.5 degrees, while Pahalgam registered minus 2.0 degrees. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 12.1 degrees Celsius against the normal of 11.1 degrees.

The MeT office has advised farmers to continue farm operations and said a further rise in both minimum and maximum temperatures is likely during the next six days. No major weather warning has been issued for the coming week.