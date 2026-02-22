Media Commission Bans Fundraising, Exploitation Of Vulnerable Groups In Media

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) – The Jordan Media Commission, at the request of the Ministry of Social Development, issued a directive Sunday prohibiting all media outlets from publishing or airing programs, advertisements, or content that involve fundraising, emotional appeals related to humanitarian cases, or the exploitation of children and persons with disabilities.The directive, issued under Article 19/A+B of the Social Development Law No. 4 of 2024, aims to protect vulnerable groups and uphold their dignity. The ministry warned that media outlets and social media users broadcasting such content without prior approval could face legal and criminal liability.The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, chaired by Prince Mired bin Raad bin Zeid, highlighted that some media practices violate the rights of persons with disabilities to social inclusion, independent living, and inclusive education. The Council noted that certain activists and media figures have misused social media, websites, and satellite channels to stage videos and portray families of persons with disabilities as facing extreme hardship, undermining national efforts in inclusive education and community-based care.One recent example cited by the Council involved a satellite channel airing content on February 18, 2026, revisiting a matter addressed over three years ago regarding former Royal Academy for the Blind teachers. The original administrative decision transferred surplus teachers to schools near their residences after evaluating staffing and educational needs.The ministry emphasized that prior written approval must be obtained before broadcasting or publishing any fundraising-related content, in line with the Fundraising Licensing Regulation No. 24 of 2025 and the Code of Journalistic Ethics approved by the Jordan Press Association. All media institutions are expected to comply to safeguard the rights and dignity of vulnerable groups.