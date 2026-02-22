Government Communication Minister Stresses Law, Unity, Fight Against Hate Speech

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson, Mohammad Momani, said Sunday that the Jordanian state clearly distinguishes between freedom of opinion, guaranteed by the Constitution, and any behavior or discourse that violates the law, undermines national unity, or harms society.During a meeting at the Ministry with a delegation from the We Rise Center for Sustainability Development, Momani emphasized that safeguarding national security is a shared responsibility within the framework of the law and applicable regulations. He noted that Jordanian legislation addresses practices that could disrupt social peace or incite discord.Momani highlighted that public awareness and educational initiatives form the first line of defense against hate speech and attempts to sow division among society's components. He stressed that Jordanian society is guided by principles of moderation, tolerance, and acceptance of others, values that have historically shielded it from incitement and polarization.He added that preserving national unity remains a non-negotiable priority, with the state committed to consolidating the rule of law and strengthening society's intellectual and cultural resilience to safeguard stability and social cohesion.Amer Abu Dalou, head of the Center, and members of the delegation outlined the center's objectives and programs, stressing the importance of reinforcing community and institutional efforts to counter hate speech and promote dialogue and social acceptance.