Afghanistan Vows “Measured Response” to Pakistani Strikes
(MENAFN) Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry stated on Sunday that it would respond to reported Pakistani airstrikes on its territory with an “appropriate and measured response” at a “suitable time.”
The ministry condemned the attacks “in the strongest possible terms” on social media, describing them as a blatant violation of national sovereignty, international law, principles of good neighborliness, and Islamic values. It added that targeting civilian and religious sites highlights shortcomings in Pakistan’s intelligence and security, and that “such repeated acts of aggression will never be able to conceal their internal shortcomings.”
Pakistani forces reportedly carried out airstrikes across several areas in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan. The Pakistani Ministry of Information said on social media that the strikes targeted “seven Terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) and its affiliates and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP) at the border region,” calling the operation a retributive response to recent suicide attacks in Pakistan.
“Pakistan expects and reiterates the Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost,” the ministry added.
The strikes followed the killing of two Pakistani security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, with Pakistan warning that any attack originating from Afghanistan would not go unanswered.
