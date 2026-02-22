403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, S. Korea Delay Announcement of Spring Military Drills Schedule
(MENAFN) The United States and South Korea have postponed announcing the schedule for their major spring military exercise this year due to disagreements over the scope of on-field training, according to reports citing security sources.
The announcement, initially expected during a joint press briefing on Wednesday, was delayed after the US military expressed concerns about South Korea’s proposal to reduce field exercises during the Freedom Shield drills.
The Freedom Shield exercise, held each spring under a full-scale war scenario, aims to bolster readiness against North Korea’s “advancing nuclear and weapons programs.”
President Lee Jae Myung’s administration has reportedly sought to scale back the on-field portion of the drills as a conciliatory gesture toward Pyongyang, which has long criticized them as preparations for an invasion.
The postponement arose from coordination challenges over field exercises, with Seoul pushing for reduced training while the US reportedly disapproved, particularly as additional troops and equipment have already been deployed for the drills.
Both sides plan further coordination and expect to announce the exercise later this month or in early March. According to South Korea’s Defense Ministry, the Freedom Shield exercise, scheduled for March, “will take place normally.”
The announcement, initially expected during a joint press briefing on Wednesday, was delayed after the US military expressed concerns about South Korea’s proposal to reduce field exercises during the Freedom Shield drills.
The Freedom Shield exercise, held each spring under a full-scale war scenario, aims to bolster readiness against North Korea’s “advancing nuclear and weapons programs.”
President Lee Jae Myung’s administration has reportedly sought to scale back the on-field portion of the drills as a conciliatory gesture toward Pyongyang, which has long criticized them as preparations for an invasion.
The postponement arose from coordination challenges over field exercises, with Seoul pushing for reduced training while the US reportedly disapproved, particularly as additional troops and equipment have already been deployed for the drills.
Both sides plan further coordination and expect to announce the exercise later this month or in early March. According to South Korea’s Defense Ministry, the Freedom Shield exercise, scheduled for March, “will take place normally.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment