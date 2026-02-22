Local University Explores European Partnership To Advance Oral Health Training

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) discussed on Sunday prospects for joint cooperation with a European company, as part of efforts to strengthen academic partnerships and develop its educational programs.The meeting reviewed the latest innovations and advanced technologies in oral and dental health and explored ways to integrate them into practical courses and training for students majoring in Oral and Dental Health Technology. The move aims to enhance students' practical skills and align learning outcomes with labor market needs.The meeting also examined the possibility of implementing specialized training programs to qualify staff in modern techniques, particularly guided biofilm therapy, to improve the quality of clinical training and raise graduates' professional competence.Dean of the Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences, Saleem Bani Hani, said the faculty is keen to engage with leading international companies in the medical and applied fields, enabling students to access the latest technologies in oral and dental health practices.He added that integrating advanced technologies into the academic process reflects the university's commitment to high-quality applied education that keeps pace with rapid developments in the health sector and strengthens graduates' competitiveness locally and regionally.