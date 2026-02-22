Labor Ministry Launches Project To Digitise Services, Procedures

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) –Ministry of Labor launched its digital transformation project for its services, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Labor on Sunday, the Ministry's Secretary-General, Dr. Abdul Halim Doujan, and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Samira Zoubi, launched the project during a meeting held for this purpose.Doujan noted the project's importance, aimed to facilitate and streamline the labor ministry's procedures and services for clients to spare time and effort.Doujan also stressed the need to expedite implementation and achieve the goals within the specified timeframe.On its goals, he stated the project seeks to develop the ministry's online systems and complete service automation under the electronic portal to increase service recipient satisfaction.In turn, Zoubi called for moving from the planning phase to the practical implementation stage and benefiting from past experiences to achieve "tangible" results for users of the labor ministry's services.Doujan and Zoubi were briefed by the Implementing Company's Director-General on the project's executive plan.