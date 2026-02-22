403
Venezuela’s Rodriguez Says Amnesty Law Opens Door to Peace
(MENAFN) Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday championed a landmark amnesty legislation as a turning point in the country's prolonged political turmoil, casting the newly enacted law as a foundation for lasting peace and national unity.
"Alongside the political sectors, I signed the Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, unanimously approved in the National Assembly; opening the door for Venezuela to reunite and coexist in peace and tolerance, with human rights, respect, and understanding at its core," Rodriguez said.
The Law of Amnesty for Democratic Coexistence, cleared unanimously by the National Assembly, extends pardons to individuals prosecuted or convicted of political crimes dating as far back as 1999. However, the legislation draws firm boundaries, explicitly excluding those linked to armed actions or offenses against the state from its protections.
Rodriguez framed the measure as more than a legal milestone, elevating it to a symbol of national renewal.
"This legal instrument is hope for the country. We are beginning a new stage of peace, recognition, and coexistence among all Venezuelans, guaranteeing the future of our children and young people," she said.
The amnesty law is among several consequential shifts to emerge from a period of acute political upheaval. The chain of events was set in motion on Jan. 3, when the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro — a dramatic development that subsequently triggered Rodriguez's swearing-in as interim leader, prompted sweeping reforms to the nation's cornerstone oil legislation, and led to the liberation of a number of political prisoners.
