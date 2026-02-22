Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh Robber Spends Night Locked Inside Milan Bank Vault

2026-02-22 06:46:27
(MENAFN) A 24-year-old Bangladeshi man was apprehended in Milan after spending nine hours trapped inside a bank vault he allegedly tried to break into, according to reports.

The suspect reportedly entered a UniCredit branch during business hours the previous day and made his way into the vault to access the safety deposit boxes, only to become trapped by the vault’s timed lock.

Bank security staff, monitoring the cameras, notified authorities at around 9 PM on Thursday. However, the timed mechanism prevented anyone from entering the vault until it automatically opened the next morning. Firefighters reportedly had to wait until 6 AM to gain access.

The man was safely freed and immediately arrested, facing charges of aggravated theft. Authorities are conducting an on-site investigation to piece together the events.

In 2026, Bangladeshi migrants have constituted the largest portion—about one-third—of new arrivals in Italy, according to reports. It remains unclear whether the suspect has legal migrant status.

