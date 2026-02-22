403
Spain to Demand EU Drop Sanctions on Venezuela's Interim Leader
(MENAFN) Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced Friday that Madrid will formally call on the European Union to lift sanctions against Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, citing the recent passage of an amnesty bill by Venezuelan lawmakers as a meaningful step toward democratic reform.
Speaking to reporters, Albares framed the sanctions as a diplomatic instrument rather than a permanent measure, arguing that progress on the ground demands a reciprocal response from Brussels. "Sanctions are never an end in themselves; they are a means to an end, to bring about this broad, peaceful, and democratic dialogue in Venezuela. If steps are being taken in this direction, the European Union must also take them," Albares told reporters, according to a broadcaster.
The legislation in question seeks to extend "a general and full amnesty for crimes or offenses committed" since 1999, encompassing "acts of politically motivated violence" linked to the disputed 2024 presidential election — a vote whose aftermath plunged Venezuela into renewed political turmoil.
Albares pressed for the scope of the amnesty to be expansive, reiterating that it must be "as broad as possible," while adding that "it is essential to support Venezuela at this time."
The announcement comes against a backdrop of dramatic shifts in Venezuelan politics. Following months of escalating tensions, the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3 — a seismic development that set off a rapid chain of events, including the swearing-in of Rodriguez as interim president, sweeping reforms to the country's flagship oil law, and the release of a number of political prisoners.
