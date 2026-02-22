From Microsoft To Nvidia: Global Firms Announce Massive AI Bets On India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Global technology giants have pledged to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence initiatives linked to India, as the country hosted a major AI summit that brought together world leaders and top industry executives.

The surge in commitments comes at a time when governments and companies worldwide are racing to expand their AI capabilities.

Global hyperscalers such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet are expected to spend as much as $700 billion combined on AI-related capital expenditure this year.

In India, major industrial groups have announced massive plans. Reliance Industries is reportedly planning to invest $110 billion in data centres and related infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group has outlined a $100 billion investment plan over the next decade to build AI-focused data centres.

Several American firms also unveiled major commitments during the summit. Microsoft said it is on track to invest $50 billion in AI projects across the Global South by the end of the decade.

OpenAI and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices announced partnerships with Tata Group to strengthen AI capabilities in India.

US-based asset manager Blackstone said it participated in a $600 million equity funding round for Indian AI infrastructure firm Neysa.

The event highlighted India's ambition to become a global technology powerhouse. The country has approved $18 billion worth of semiconductor projects to strengthen its domestic supply chain.

At the same time, the United States and India are moving closer to a trade agreement aimed at lowering tariffs and boosting economic cooperation.

During the summit, representatives from both countries signed the Pax Silica agreement, a US-led initiative launched under the Trump administration to secure the global supply chain for silicon-based technologies.

Top global AI leaders attended the event, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic chief Dario Amodei and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

Chip giant Nvidia also announced that it is expanding partnerships with venture capital firms in India to increase its exposure to emerging technology startups in the country.