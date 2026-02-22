403
Man Gets Arrested After Teen Girl Dies in Vehicle escaping Incident
(MENAFN) A 16-year-old girl has died after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in Navan, with a man in his twenties now in custody.
The collision occurred at approximately 8:20pm on Saturday along the Slane Road in County Meath. Authorities reported that emergency crews were dispatched to the scene following reports of a vehicle hitting a female pedestrian. According to Garda Siochana, the driver did not remain at the location after the incident.
Paramedics provided treatment to the teenager at the roadside before she was transported to hospital. Despite medical efforts, she was later declared dead.
A man believed to be connected to the case has since been detained at a Garda station in the eastern region. Investigators have also taken possession of a vehicle, which will undergo detailed technical and forensic analysis.
The crash site continues to be secured for examination, and traffic diversions have been implemented in the surrounding area.
Police have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who possesses relevant dashcam recordings to come forward and assist with the investigation.
