Suspected Perpetrator Behind Lviv Terror Attack Arrested

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We are identifying other individuals involved in committing this crime," he said.

The minister expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of patrol officer Viktoriia Shpylka, who was killed in the explosion.

He also reported that 11 of the 25 injured remain hospitalized, with six law enforcement officers in serious condition.

"Police officers respond to calls day and night without knowing what awaits them. Yet they rush to help because protecting people is their main mission. I am grateful to the entire law enforcement team working to solve and investigate this crime. The perpetrators must face justice and receive appropriate punishment," Klymenko said.

Explosions rocked Lviv in the early hours of Sunday, February 22. There was no air raid alert in the city at the time. Police stated that the explosions happened after patrol officers arrived at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that improvised explosive devices were detonated. The attack killed 23-year-old patrol officer Viktoriia Shpylka.

In addition, 25 people were injured, three of them in critical condition.