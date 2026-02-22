403
South Korean Court Orders Unification Church Leader Back to Custody
(MENAFN) A South Korean court has ordered the leader of the country's Unification Church back into custody after rejecting her bid for a further extension of temporary release on medical grounds, local media reported Sunday.
The Seoul Central District Court on Friday denied a request by Han Hak-ja to prolong her suspension from detention, and she was returned to jail the following day, a South Korean news agency reported.
Han had initially been granted a temporary release on Feb. 11 through Saturday after petitioning the court to stand trial outside of detention, citing deteriorating health. During that period, she reportedly received medical treatment for injuries sustained in a recent fall.
The ruling marked the second time Han has been temporarily freed since her arrest in September. She previously underwent court-ordered eye surgery in November.
A special counsel team indicted Han in October on charges of violating South Korea's political fund law, among other offenses. She is accused of involvement in the gifting of a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, as part of a broader bribery case that has drawn intense public scrutiny.
Kim, the wife of impeached former President Yoon Suk-yeol, has faced mounting legal and political pressure over an array of allegations, with the gifts linked to Han forming one strand of a widening investigation into her conduct while in the public eye.
