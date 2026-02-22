403
Trump Wants Russia, China to Join Gaza Peace Board
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said Thursday he would welcome both Russia and China into his administration's newly established 'Board of Peace', a US-led body designed to oversee the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war.
Speaking to reporters while traveling aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed that dozens of nations had already joined or were actively seeking membership, adding that "we have a lot that are going through the process of getting on."
"I would love to have China and Russia," he said. "They've been invited. You need both. You need all persuasions. No discrimination."
The remarks followed the board's inaugural meeting in Washington, which drew heads of state and senior officials representing approximately 40 countries. More than 20 nations have formally accepted the American invitation, with around 35 others signaling interest.
The gathering was notably absent, however, of several key Western allies. Germany, France, the UK, and Italy all declined to participate. Some cited concerns that the body risks undermining the authority of the United Nations, while others pointed specifically to the prospect of Russian involvement as a sticking point.
The board was formally created on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. Trump serves as its permanent chair for life and has tasked it with managing Gaza's ceasefire implementation and post-war reconstruction. Critics have taken aim at the body's composition, noting the conspicuous absence of any Palestinian representation — even as Israel has accepted its seat at the table.
Moscow's position remains unsettled. Russia has not formally joined but acknowledged receiving an invitation and said it was studying the proposal. In January, President Vladimir Putin floated contributing $1 billion drawn from Russian sovereign assets currently frozen in the United States — the precise sum required for a permanent seat — even before a final membership decision had been made. Moscow noted, however, that it had yet to receive any response to that offer.
Beijing has been more definitive in its rejection. China turned down the invitation, citing its commitment to "true multilateralism" and the UN-centered international system.
At Thursday's inaugural session, Trump announced that the United States had pledged $10 billion toward the board's efforts. Nine additional member nations — Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait — have collectively committed a further $7 billion.
