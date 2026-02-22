403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Criticizes US Ambassador’s Remarks on Israel’s Regional Authority
(MENAFN) Iran strongly criticized statements made by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Sunday, in which he asserted that Israel has the right to control the entire Middle East, including the occupied West Bank.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on the social media platform X that Huckabee’s remarks are “a bold testament to American active complicity in Israeli regime's expansionist wars of aggression as well as its colonial genocide of Palestinians.”
Baghaei added that Iran condemns “‘such extremist ideological rhetoric’ that would only further embolden the occupying regime to persist in its atrocity crimes and illegal measures against Palestinians as well as its constant aggression against the nations of the region.”
Huckabee argued on Friday that Israel has a biblical right to the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates, stating on a podcast, “It would be fine if they (Israel) took it all.”
The remarks were made during an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, in which Huckabee defended Israel’s actions in Gaza and expressed support for the notion of “divine providence” granting Israel control over the region.
When Huckabee claimed that Israel possessed a divine right to large portions of the Middle East, Carlson asked for clarification: “What land are you talking about?” Interpretations of the biblical phrase “river of Egypt” differ, with some scholars identifying it as a riverbed in the Sinai Peninsula and others as the Nile.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on the social media platform X that Huckabee’s remarks are “a bold testament to American active complicity in Israeli regime's expansionist wars of aggression as well as its colonial genocide of Palestinians.”
Baghaei added that Iran condemns “‘such extremist ideological rhetoric’ that would only further embolden the occupying regime to persist in its atrocity crimes and illegal measures against Palestinians as well as its constant aggression against the nations of the region.”
Huckabee argued on Friday that Israel has a biblical right to the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates, stating on a podcast, “It would be fine if they (Israel) took it all.”
The remarks were made during an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, in which Huckabee defended Israel’s actions in Gaza and expressed support for the notion of “divine providence” granting Israel control over the region.
When Huckabee claimed that Israel possessed a divine right to large portions of the Middle East, Carlson asked for clarification: “What land are you talking about?” Interpretations of the biblical phrase “river of Egypt” differ, with some scholars identifying it as a riverbed in the Sinai Peninsula and others as the Nile.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment