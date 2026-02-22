403
Syria Seizes Control of Qamishli Airport Under SDF Deal
(MENAFN) Syria's government has assumed management of Qamishli International Airport in the country's northeast, marking a significant step in the implementation of a broader power-sharing agreement between Damascus and the SDF, authorities confirmed Saturday.
The Syrian Civil Aviation Authority said several department directors conducted an on-site inspection of the airport, assessing its technical and administrative condition and outlining a path toward resuming operations in compliance with international safety and efficiency benchmarks, according to Syrian media.
Authority chief Omar al-Hosari hailed the development, calling it "important within the path of unifying airport management under the umbrella of the state and ensuring operations according to the highest standards of safety and international efficiency."
Qamishli Airport carries considerable strategic weight — it is the sole airport in territory previously held by the SDF and has remained closed to civilian air traffic for 15 years.
The handover follows a series of high-level engagements. On February 8, a delegation from Syria's Interior Ministry met with SDF representatives to negotiate the transfer of the airport's administration, media reported. That meeting was itself a follow-up to a sweeping "comprehensive agreement" announced by the Syrian government on January 30, which aimed at ending the country's internal divisions and launching a new phase of national integration — covering the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli, as well as the merger of military forces. The deal built upon an earlier agreement signed on January 18.
The accord came in the wake of a Syrian Army military operation that recaptured vast swaths of eastern and northeastern Syria following repeated SDF violations of a March 2025 ceasefire arrangement.
