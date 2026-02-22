403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan, Venezuela Move Toward Structured Economic Partnership
(MENAFN) Jordan and Venezuela have agreed to formulate a structured roadmap designed to pinpoint viable and high-potential sectors for economic collaboration, while also exchanging views on regional and international matters of shared concern.
The understanding was reached during separate meetings in Caracas between Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and both Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. The discussions took place during an unannounced working visit by Safadi to the Venezuelan capital.
According to an official statement, Rodríguez received Safadi on Friday, where he relayed King Abdullah II’s commitment to advancing bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two nations. In response, Rodríguez expressed her country’s readiness to deepen relations across multiple sectors.
Talks between the officials focused on identifying new avenues for economic engagement and enhancing cooperation in areas considered strategically significant. They also addressed broader geopolitical developments and exchanged perspectives on issues affecting both regions.
In a separate expanded session with his Venezuelan counterpart, Safadi explored opportunities to intensify collaboration in priority fields such as energy, oil and gas, tourism, culture, trade, and investment. Both sides underscored the importance of coordinated efforts aimed at reinforcing regional and global security and stability.
The two countries now intend to develop a comprehensive plan outlining specific mechanisms and sectors for partnership, with the objective of translating diplomatic dialogue into tangible economic initiatives.
The understanding was reached during separate meetings in Caracas between Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and both Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. The discussions took place during an unannounced working visit by Safadi to the Venezuelan capital.
According to an official statement, Rodríguez received Safadi on Friday, where he relayed King Abdullah II’s commitment to advancing bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two nations. In response, Rodríguez expressed her country’s readiness to deepen relations across multiple sectors.
Talks between the officials focused on identifying new avenues for economic engagement and enhancing cooperation in areas considered strategically significant. They also addressed broader geopolitical developments and exchanged perspectives on issues affecting both regions.
In a separate expanded session with his Venezuelan counterpart, Safadi explored opportunities to intensify collaboration in priority fields such as energy, oil and gas, tourism, culture, trade, and investment. Both sides underscored the importance of coordinated efforts aimed at reinforcing regional and global security and stability.
The two countries now intend to develop a comprehensive plan outlining specific mechanisms and sectors for partnership, with the objective of translating diplomatic dialogue into tangible economic initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment