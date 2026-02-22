403
US, South Korea Delay Announcement of Spring Military Exercise
(MENAFN) The United States and South Korea have postponed revealing the date for their annual spring military drills this year, citing disagreements over the scope of on-field training, according to reports.
The two militaries had intended to announce the schedule in a joint press briefing on Wednesday, but the plan was delayed after the US military expressed reservations about South Korea’s suggestion to reduce field exercises during the Freedom Shield drills, security sources indicated.
Held every spring, the Freedom Shield exercise simulates a full-scale war scenario, allowing the allies to strengthen preparedness against North Korea’s “advancing nuclear and weapons programs.”
President Lee Jae Myung’s administration has proposed scaling back the field components of the drills in what appears to be a gesture aimed at easing tensions with Pyongyang, which has long criticized the exercises as preparations for an invasion.
The announcement delay stems from coordination challenges regarding on-field operations, as Seoul pushes to limit live training. However, the US military reportedly opposed this approach, given that additional troops and equipment have already been deployed to South Korea for the exercises.
Both sides plan to continue discussions and expect to announce the schedule later this month or in early March. According to Seoul’s Defense Ministry, the Freedom Shield exercise, planned for March, “will take place normally.”
