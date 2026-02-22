403
Sudanese Army, Allies Stop RSF Assault in North Darfur
(MENAFN) Sudanese military units, along with allied forces, successfully repelled an assault by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the border town of El Tina in North Darfur on Saturday.
The Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher stated that RSF fighters had entered El Tina, located along the Sudan-Chad border, but were met with resistance from army units and allied armed groups, ultimately retreating after clashes.
The organization noted that the attackers withdrew as the confrontation began in this strategically important town.
Darfur’s regional governor, Minni Arko Minawi, described the RSF attack as “targeting unarmed civilians and criminal behavior.”
In a post on the social media platform Facebook, he shared videos allegedly showing joint forces capturing RSF vehicles and weapons within El Tina. Fighters from army-aligned groups also posted footage from inside the town, depicting damaged military vehicles, confiscated weaponry, and individuals identified as RSF detainees.
Earlier on Saturday, the RSF had claimed on its Telegram channel that it had gained control of El Tina.
Across Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF maintains control over the five Darfur states in the west, except for portions of North Darfur still held by the army. The military continues to dominate most other states, including the capital, Khartoum.
