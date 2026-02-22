403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strikes Continue in Gaza Despite Ongoing Truce
(MENAFN) The Israeli military conducted airstrikes and artillery attacks across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip early Sunday, despite a ceasefire currently in effect.
Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli warplanes targeted eastern sectors of Rafah in southern Gaza. Meanwhile, armored vehicles opened fire on the eastern parts of Khan Younis, with naval units also directing fire toward the city’s coastline.
In Gaza City, witnesses said fighter jets carried out airstrikes on eastern neighborhoods, accompanied by intermittent artillery shelling in the same areas.
A ceasefire, backed by the US, has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10, halting Israel’s two-year offensive that reportedly killed over 72,000 people—primarily women and children—and injured more than 171,000 since October 2023.
Despite this truce, reports indicate that Israeli forces have repeatedly violated the ceasefire through shelling and gunfire, resulting in 612 Palestinian fatalities and 1,640 injuries, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli warplanes targeted eastern sectors of Rafah in southern Gaza. Meanwhile, armored vehicles opened fire on the eastern parts of Khan Younis, with naval units also directing fire toward the city’s coastline.
In Gaza City, witnesses said fighter jets carried out airstrikes on eastern neighborhoods, accompanied by intermittent artillery shelling in the same areas.
A ceasefire, backed by the US, has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10, halting Israel’s two-year offensive that reportedly killed over 72,000 people—primarily women and children—and injured more than 171,000 since October 2023.
Despite this truce, reports indicate that Israeli forces have repeatedly violated the ceasefire through shelling and gunfire, resulting in 612 Palestinian fatalities and 1,640 injuries, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment