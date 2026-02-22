Russian Attack Damages Energy Infrastructure In Mykolaiv, 16,000 Consumers Left Without Power
"As a result of the morning Shahed attack, energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv was damaged. There are no casualties," Kim said.Read also: Enemies strike energy facilities in Odesa region with drones, causing fires
According to him, 16,000 consumers were left without electricity.
Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with drones overnight, damaging a transport infrastructure facility.
