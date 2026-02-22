Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attack Damages Energy Infrastructure In Mykolaiv, 16,000 Consumers Left Without Power

Russian Attack Damages Energy Infrastructure In Mykolaiv, 16,000 Consumers Left Without Power


2026-02-22 05:04:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the morning Shahed attack, energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv was damaged. There are no casualties," Kim said.

Read also: Enemies strike energy facilities in Odesa region with drones, causing fires

According to him, 16,000 consumers were left without electricity.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with drones overnight, damaging a transport infrastructure facility.

MENAFN22022026000193011044ID1110773100



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search