Russian Attack Damages Energy Infrastructure In Mykolaiv, 16,000 Consumers Left Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the morning Shahed attack, energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv was damaged. There are no casualties," Kim said.

Enemies strike energy facilities in Odesa region with drones, causing fires

According to him, 16,000 consumers were left without electricity.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with drones overnight, damaging a transport infrastructure facility.