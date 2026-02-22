403
Blizzard warnings Gets Issued Across US East Coast
(MENAFN) Blizzard warnings have been issued across much of the US East Coast as a strong winter storm threatens heavy snowfall, gusty winds, and coastal flooding from the Mid-Atlantic through New England.
According to the US National Weather Service, nearly 30 million people are under blizzard warnings from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. New York City is included, where forecasters predict snow totals of up to 18 inches, with some areas potentially receiving as much as 2 feet.
The warnings stretch from Delaware to southern Connecticut, with the most intense snowfall expected Sunday night into early Monday. Snowfall rates could exceed 1 to 2 inches per hour at times, making travel conditions increasingly hazardous.
This is the first blizzard warning issued for New York City since 2017. The city previously saw record snowfall in 2016, when 27.5 inches were recorded in Central Park, the highest total on record since 1869.
Forecasters also warned that sustained winds of 25–35 mph could reduce visibility to near zero, heightening the risk of power outages and coastal flooding. Travel is expected to be “dangerous, if not impossible,” especially during Monday morning and evening commutes in major urban areas, including Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.
In Washington, DC, a mix of rain and snow is expected early Sunday, transitioning to all snow by midday, with total accumulations potentially reaching up to 5 inches.
