From Microsoft To Sarvam: Indian Techie Reveals How Parents' Concern About Job Switch Turned To Pride After AI Summit

An ex-Microsoft employee who switched from the Bill Gates -founded giant to the Indian startup Sarvam has shared a heartwarming story about how his parents' initial concerns turned into sheer pride after India AI Impact Summit 2026, where made-in-India technology earned global praise.

In a post on X, the former Microsoft employee, named Harveen Singh Chadha, revealed how concerned his parents were after his decision to quit Microsoft.

"10 months back parents were not happy when I left MS," Chadha wrote on the social media platform.

"Today when I reached, they were smiling," Chadha said, before sharing how proud his parents were.

"Dad showed me all the news channel recordings, newspaper mentions of Sarvam," he wrote.

"Mum told me how she promoted Sarvam in WhatsApp groups and to neighbours," Chadha added.

"A very small win but a long way to go," the ex-Microsoft employee concluded.

As of writing this, Chadha's post had been viewed over 50,000 times, and had garnered nearly 3,000 likes.

Netizens also jumped in to congratulate Chadha and wish him the very best.

"Really proud of you brother. You and the Sarvam gang will be an inspiration to many kids including mine 2 yr old as they grow up. Thank you for building something so beautiful and awesome (sic)," wrote one user.

"Brother you gave our country something to be proud of.

That's a big win brother," wrote another.

Social media users also shared Chadha's joy at making his parents proud.

"...when parents smile and talk about their children's achievement, that's the biggest win!! (sic)," wrote one user.

"There is something special about seeing doubt turn into quiet support," added another.

Netizens also heaped praise on Sarvam, congratulating the start-up for delivering an "unbelievably good product".

| India's AI showcase draws to a close, New Delhi declaration to come today Sarvam in the spotlight at AI Summit

Founded by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Bengaluru-based Sarvam announced its new suite of large language models at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, namely, the Sarvam 30B and Sarvam 105B, which are designed to cater to India's diverse languages and cultural contexts.

The company also demoed an AI assistant that was showing running on a Nokia-style brick phone without the internet.

The system is what the company calls Sarvam Edge, a platform designed to operate directly on devices rather than relying on remote data centres.

Using this, the company plans to provide services such as speech recognition, translation, and text-to-speech functions in areas that have weak or no connectivity.