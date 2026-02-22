Unqualified Practitioner's Clinic Raided In Hanumakonda, Drugs Seized

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided a clinic operated by an unqualified practitioner at Shayampet village in Hanumakonda district and seized medicines illegally stocked for sale.

Acting on credible information, DCA teams conducted a raid on February 21 at First Aid Clinic, located in Shayampet village, Shayampet mandal. The clinic was being run by Racharla Prabhakar, who was allegedly practising without the required medical qualifications, according to a press note from DCA.

Details of Seized Medicines and Health Risks

During the inspection, officials detected and seized 30 varieties of medicines, including physician samples, institutional supply drugs, antibiotics, steroids and habit-forming drugs such as Tramadol injections. The total value of the seized stock is estimated at Rs 35,000.

Authorities noted that several higher-generation antibiotics were found at the premises. Officials cautioned that indiscriminate sale and use of antibiotics by unqualified persons could lead to serious public health consequences, including the development of antimicrobial resistance.

Steroids were also recovered during the raid. Health officials warned that misuse of steroids can result in immune suppression, hormonal imbalance, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular complications and psychological disorders, posing significant risks to public health.

Investigation and Legal Action

The raid was carried out by Drugs Inspector J Kiran Kumar (Hanumakonda) and Drugs Inspector P Shravan Kumar (Warangal) under the supervision of Assistant Director Dr G Rajyalakshmi, Warangal.

DCA officials collected samples for analysis and stated that further investigation is underway. Action will be initiated against those found violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Warning Issued to Suppliers

The DCA warned that wholesalers and dealers supplying medicines to unqualified practitioners, unlicensed shops or individuals without valid drug licences would face penal action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Stringent measures will be taken against those involved in illegal supply chains.

The press note stated that all wholesalers and dealers have been directed to ensure that medicines are supplied only to establishments holding valid drug licences issued by the competent licensing authority. They are also required to verify and maintain records of the validity of licences before effecting supplies. Non-compliance will invite strict legal action.

The DCA clarified that stocking drugs for sale without a valid licence is punishable with imprisonment of up to five years under the Act.

Public Urged to Report Illegal Drug Activities

Members of the public can report illegal drug-related activities, including suspected manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, by calling the DCA Telangana toll-free number 1800-599-6969 between 10.30 am and 5 pm on working days, the release stated. (ANI)

