Tired Of Stained Buckets? Try These Amazing Remedies For Sparkling, Fresh Look

White and yellow stains on plastic buckets and mugs make them look dirty and old. Try these simple desi home remedies to remove stubborn marks and restore shine, keeping your household items clean and fresh.

Over time, bathroom buckets and mugs accumulate white, yellow, and soap scum stains, making them look old and unhygienic. These stubborn marks can be embarrassing, especially when guests notice, reducing the overall appeal of your bathroom essentials.

Desi home remedies offer an easy and effective way to clean these stains. With simple household ingredients, you can restore the shine of your buckets and mugs, making them look fresh and new, impressing visitors and keeping your bathroom clean and hygienic.

Especially in many parts of India, hard water causes strange white stains on both buckets and mugs. Cleaning them can be tough, but with some easy home remedies, you can remove stubborn stains in minutes.

Some ingredients from your kitchen can help clean these stubborn stains on buckets and mugs. You won't need to throw them away, and they'll shine like new for free.

Take 2 spoons of baking soda in a bowl and squeeze half a lemon into it. Apply this paste to the stained area and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Then, scrub and rinse to make them shine like new.

White vinegar is also very effective for removing these stains. Mix 1 cup of vinegar with 1 spoon of dish soap and apply it on the stains with a sponge. After just 10 minutes, scrub and wash to get rid of soap scum and odor.

Besides these, you can also use white toothpaste. Apply the toothpaste well on the stain. After 5 to 10 minutes, scrub with a brush. This method is especially useful for removing light yellow and small stains.

If the stains are very old and stubborn, fill the bucket with hot water and add 2-3 spoons of salt. Let it sit for 20 minutes and then scrub. This will loosen the stains, making them easy to remove.

You can also use bleach water to clean stubborn stains. Bleach makes stains disappear easily. But don't forget to wear gloves when using this method.

Clean at least once a week. To avoid hard water stains, clean with vinegar from time to time. Also, drying buckets and mugs in the sun prevents bad odors.