Two Jaish-E-Mohammed Terrorists Killed In J&K Encounter, Two AK-47 Rifles Recovered (WATCH)

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. Police on Sunday said the gunfight broke out during an operation. Two AK-47 rifles have also been recovered from the site.

According to reports, the terrorists killed in the encounter were top commanders of Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Security forces launched Operation Trashi-I in the Passerkut area of the Chatroo belt in Kishtwar after receiving credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists. The operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, based on inputs from the Intelligence Bureau and other security sources.

During the operation, two suspected members of Jaish-e-Mohammed were tracked and neutralised. Security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the site, including two AK-47 rifles. Officials said the mission was part of ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorist presence and prevent militant activity in the region.

Informing about the operation, White Knight Corps tweeted, "Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from #JKP, #IB and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under Operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area. Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF Delta #WhiteKnightCorps, in close coordination with JK Police and #CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11:00 AM in challenging terrain. Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy and resolute aggression, troops dominated the encounter site wherein 2 terrorists were successfully neutralized. War-like stores including 02 x AK-47 rifles have also been recovered"

Police in Budgam have attached immovable property linked to a suspected terror operative as part of an ongoing crackdown on support networks. Officials said the action was taken after completing all legal procedures in a case registered at Police Station Khag.

The attached property belongs to Ghulam Nabi Najar, son of late Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Gamgulla Khansahib. According to police, the property includes 1 kanal and 16 marlas of land located in village Gamgulla Khansahib. Authorities described the land as prime property.

Legal action after formal process

Police said the attachment was carried out after following due legal formalities under applicable criminal procedure provisions. Officials described the step as a strong measure aimed at weakening terror-linked networks by targeting assets believed to support unlawful activities.

In an official statement, Budgam Police said the action sends a clear warning that those involved in anti-national activities will face prosecution and may also lose property linked to such activities.

District-wide crackdown continues

The property attachment comes amid a broader operation targeting Jammu and Kashmir residents believed to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Police said several relatives and associates of suspected operatives have been booked under relevant legal provisions.

During searches at multiple locations, officers seized digital devices and material described as incriminating. Investigators are examining these items for evidence related to logistics support, propaganda activity and recruitment efforts.

Budgam Police said operations against terror networks and their support structures will continue. Officials stated their priority is to maintain peace and public safety in the district by dismantling networks that provide assistance to militants.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.