403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM, 1St Deputy PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Bayan Palace, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness also received at Bayan Palace, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
ahm
His Highness also received at Bayan Palace, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
ahm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment