403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Says US, Russia Demand Ukraine to Leave Donbass
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has said that both Moscow and Washington are pressing Kiev to withdraw from the Donbass region as a precondition for ending the conflict.
In an interview, Zelensky confirmed: “both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbass.” He also rejected claims that Ukraine is on the verge of defeat, stating: “You can’t say that we’re losing the war… The question is whether we will win. That is the question – but it’s a very costly question.”
US President Donald Trump has publicly urged Kiev to accelerate negotiations, warning: “Ukraine better come to the table fast” and adding that “Russia wants to make a deal and Zelensky is going to have to get moving… [Putin is] ready to make a deal… [though] Ukraine is less ready.”
Zelensky criticized the US stance as unfair, consistently rejecting territorial concessions. He also reiterated his reluctance to hold elections during wartime, stating: “No one wants elections during a war. Everyone is afraid of its destructive effect… the Russians just want to replace me.”
Although he had previously agreed to hold elections under US pressure, Zelensky has demanded security guarantees from Western partners.
His comments came after a new round of Russia–US–Ukraine talks in Geneva, with Moscow emphasizing that discussions would focus on territorial issues. Russia has maintained that any lasting settlement requires Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbass—territories that voted to join Russia in 2022—along with commitments to neutrality, demilitarization, denazification, and recognition of Russia’s new borders.
In an interview, Zelensky confirmed: “both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbass.” He also rejected claims that Ukraine is on the verge of defeat, stating: “You can’t say that we’re losing the war… The question is whether we will win. That is the question – but it’s a very costly question.”
US President Donald Trump has publicly urged Kiev to accelerate negotiations, warning: “Ukraine better come to the table fast” and adding that “Russia wants to make a deal and Zelensky is going to have to get moving… [Putin is] ready to make a deal… [though] Ukraine is less ready.”
Zelensky criticized the US stance as unfair, consistently rejecting territorial concessions. He also reiterated his reluctance to hold elections during wartime, stating: “No one wants elections during a war. Everyone is afraid of its destructive effect… the Russians just want to replace me.”
Although he had previously agreed to hold elections under US pressure, Zelensky has demanded security guarantees from Western partners.
His comments came after a new round of Russia–US–Ukraine talks in Geneva, with Moscow emphasizing that discussions would focus on territorial issues. Russia has maintained that any lasting settlement requires Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbass—territories that voted to join Russia in 2022—along with commitments to neutrality, demilitarization, denazification, and recognition of Russia’s new borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment