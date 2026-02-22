403
Arab Nations Condemn US Envoy’s Remarks on Israel’s “Biblical Rights”
(MENAFN) Arab and Muslim-majority countries have strongly criticized US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, following his remarks asserting that Israel has a biblical right to large portions of the Middle East.
The Arab League denounced the statements as “highly extremist” and “inconsistent with the fundamental principles and norms of diplomacy.” Spokesman Gamal Roshdy said: “Statements of this nature – extremist and lacking any sound basis – serve only to inflame sentiments and stir religious and national emotions at a time when states are convening under the framework of the Board of Peace to explore ways of implementing the Gaza peace agreement.”
Similarly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation called Huckabee’s comments “dangerous and irresponsible,” warning that such rhetoric fuels extremism and could encourage Israel to “impose annexation” on Palestinian territory.
The backlash underscores growing regional concern over statements linking biblical claims to territorial rights in the Middle East.
