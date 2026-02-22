403
Truck Explosion in Chile’s Santiago Claims Six Lives, Injures Dozens
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from a truck explosion on a highway in Santiago, Chile, has risen to six, according to reports from local authorities.
Chilean health officials said the two most recent victims succumbed to severe burns in hospital despite intensive medical care. In addition, 15 others remain hospitalized with serious injuries, including 14 in critical condition.
The explosion, which occurred on Thursday, is believed to have been caused by a gas leak from the truck. The resulting fire spread to nearby vehicles on the highway and in a parking area, creating a large fireball and smoke visible across multiple parts of the city.
Authorities have launched an ongoing investigation into the incident to determine the precise cause and assess safety compliance.
