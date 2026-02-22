403
Trump Raises Global Import Tariff to Fifteen Per Cent
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced an increase in his global import tariff from 10% to 15%, following a Supreme Court decision that invalidated most of the tariffs he had previously imposed.
On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the president to impose widespread reciprocal tariffs on almost every country. In response, Trump quickly introduced a 10% global tariff under the Trade Act of 1974, which he later confirmed would be raised to “the fully allowed and legally tested 15% level.” He criticized the ruling as “ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American.”
Trump indicated that the administration would explore ways to implement “new and legally permissible tariffs” in the coming months and had previously promised investigations into foreign trade practices that could justify additional duties. The 1974 legislation allows tariffs for up to 150 days, with extensions requiring congressional approval. Trump told reporters on Friday: “We have the right to do pretty much what we want to do.”
Since returning to the White House, Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and a baseline 10% tariff on other nations he accused of unfair trade practices. He has also used tariffs as a tool for political leverage, including threatening European countries opposing his plan to annex Greenland from Denmark.
