403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria’s Interim Government Assumes Security at Qamishli Airport
(MENAFN) Syria’s interim government has assumed security responsibilities at Qamishli airport in Hasakah province, marking a significant step in a broader agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) aimed at integrating institutions and reducing parallel authority in the region, according to reports.
The Interior Ministry said on Saturday that its airport and border security department had taken over the airport’s security operations as part of the deal reached earlier this year with the SDF.
This latest development follows a series of measures under the agreement, including the deployment of government security forces to parts of Hasakah and Qamishli, coordinated security arrangements, and the gradual transfer of key infrastructure from the SDF to state authorities.
Qamishli airport, one of the few operational airports in northeastern Syria, has long been managed under a complex arrangement between the SDF and Syrian state authorities. The facility has accommodated civilian flights alongside limited government operations amid years of conflict and fragmented control.
The January agreement between Damascus and the SDF outlines a phased integration of military and administrative structures, withdrawal of forces from certain contact lines, and the handover of border crossings, airports, and other strategic facilities to central government oversight.
No immediate changes to flight operations at Qamishli airport were announced. The Interior Ministry said the handover was carried out in coordination with relevant authorities but did not provide further details.
The Interior Ministry said on Saturday that its airport and border security department had taken over the airport’s security operations as part of the deal reached earlier this year with the SDF.
This latest development follows a series of measures under the agreement, including the deployment of government security forces to parts of Hasakah and Qamishli, coordinated security arrangements, and the gradual transfer of key infrastructure from the SDF to state authorities.
Qamishli airport, one of the few operational airports in northeastern Syria, has long been managed under a complex arrangement between the SDF and Syrian state authorities. The facility has accommodated civilian flights alongside limited government operations amid years of conflict and fragmented control.
The January agreement between Damascus and the SDF outlines a phased integration of military and administrative structures, withdrawal of forces from certain contact lines, and the handover of border crossings, airports, and other strategic facilities to central government oversight.
No immediate changes to flight operations at Qamishli airport were announced. The Interior Ministry said the handover was carried out in coordination with relevant authorities but did not provide further details.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment