Dominant Alcaraz Lifts Qatar Open Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Spanish maestro Carlos Alcaraz made winning an ATP 500 title look effortless yesterday as he defeated Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-2 to capture the Qatar ExxonMobil Open crown with a commanding display in Doha.

At a packed Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, the world No. 1 brushed aside the Frenchman in just 50 minutes to secure the 26th singles title of his career.

Olympic Council of Asia and Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani handed the glittering golden falcon trophy to victorious Alcaraz.

The in-form 22-year-old extended his winning run ro 12 matches this year with his maiden Doha title, also stretching his outdoor hard-court winning streak to 30 matches, a run that includes his recent title victories at the Australian Open and US Open.

Alcaraz, who was beaten in the quarter-finals in Doha last year, said he returned with an aim.

“I came this year hungry for more,” Alcaraz said.

“I think after every tournament, we just have to set new goals. I'm just really happy and proud of everything I have done with my team on and off the court,” Alcaraz said during the on-court interview.

“It's been a really strong start to the year. It wasn't easy... I had to be strong mentally with my team. I'm just playing great tennis and I'm really happy about this week. This trophy means a lot to me,” Alcaraz said.



Untreated allergies can escalate into serious health problems: Expert

Imperious Alcaraz storms to Qatar Open title Amir attends 2026 Qatar ExxonMobil Open final

Read Also

The seven-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz wasted little time establishing his dominance in the title clash yesterday.

He broke Fils in the opening service game and then set the tone by hitting five winners as he stormed ahead to win the first set 6-2. The second set followed a similar outcome, with Alcaraz securing another early break and continuing to put pressure on Fils.

A second break in the set left Fils frustrated as the Frenchman smashed his racket as the match slipped away. Alcaraz remained calm, closing out the contest 6-2 to seal the title in dominant fashion.

The triumph in Doha came just 20 days after Alcaraz became the youngest man in the Open Era to complete a Career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open.

It also marked his ninth ATP 500 crown, drawing him level with former World No. 1 Andy Murray for the fourth-highest tally in the category.

Meanwhile, for Fils, yesterday's loss was the third against the Spanish counterpart.

The Doha showdown marked their first meeting since Alcaraz beat Fils twice in 2025 on clay.

“It's been eight long months with my injury,” said Fils, who made his first tour-level final since Tokyo in 2024.

“So in a time like this, you just have to think about the last eight months when I was struggling, not playing tennis. I just want to thank my team... Today was not the day but I think we did a great job,” Fils said later.