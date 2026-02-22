Qatar Red Crescent Society Implements Ramadan Iftar Projects In Several Countries

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has begun implementing Ramadan Iftar projects as part of its 1447 AH“Keep Your Balance of Good Deeds Alive” campaign, through its field teams in its offices and foreign representation missions, in collaboration with national societies and implementing partners in the target countries.

These projects include the distribution of comprehensive food parcels sufficient for one month to more than 300,000 beneficiaries in 17 countries: Palestine (Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan, Chad, Tanzania, Djibouti, Yemen, Niger, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Jordan, Mauritania, Albania, Kazakhstan and Uganda.

Within Qatar, community care and development teams are implementing several Ramadan projects and initiatives, including Ramadan Iftar, Zakat Al-Mal, Stand Together, Joy of Eid, On-the-Go Iftar, and Hero Meals.

The total number of beneficiaries of these projects and initiatives is estimated at no less than 30,000 people, including expatriate workers, vulnerable families, delivery drivers, and the general public.

On this occasion, Assistant Secretary-General for Relief and International Development at QRCS, Mohamed Bader al-Sada, emphasised the importance of food security projects, stating:“Having something to eat is the goal that all humans seek, driving them to work and earn to feed themselves and their families. Especially amid crises and disasters, safe households lose their livelihoods, cutting off their sources of food, facing a critical existential challenge that threatens their health and lives”.

Al-Sada noted that QRCS focuses on supporting food security as a key relief intervention that alleviates the impact of crises or disasters on affected people, helps them remain resilient and cohesive, and preserves their dignity from hunger and deprivation.

He explained that, alongside Ramadan Iftar projects inside and outside Qatar during Ramadan 1447 AH, QRCS's plan includes implementing 15 year-round food security projects, at a total cost of QR49,615,560, for the benefit of 781,236 people in 10 countries: Syria, Yemen, Palestine (Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Somalia, Niger, Bangladesh, Jordan, Afghanistan, Sudan and Lebanon.

These projects include distributing food baskets and hot meals, supporting bakeries with flour to provide daily bread for families, providing therapeutic food for children, and feeding residents of orphanages and elderly care homes.

During 2025, the total number of food security projects implemented by QRCS reached 70 projects, with a total cost of QR59,874,044, benefiting 2,839,511 people across 17 countries: Bangladesh, Jordan, Palestine (Gaza Strip and the West Bank), Syria, Uganda, Chad, Lebanon, Tanzania, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Niger, Djibouti, Tajikistan, Gambia, Mauritania, and Afghanistan.