Deepseek Widens Lead As Zhipu Unveils Model

DeepSeek has expanded the context capacity of its flagship large language model by a factor of ten and pushed its knowledge cut-off forward to May 2025, sharpening competition in China's fast-moving artificial intelligence sector as rival Zhipu introduced a new model aimed at enterprise and developer markets.

The Hangzhou-based company said the upgrade enables users to process far longer documents and multi-step prompts in a single session, addressing a key limitation in earlier generations of large language models. The extension of the training data cut-off from July 2024 to May 2025 adds nearly a year of additional material, a move likely to appeal to corporate clients seeking up-to-date regulatory, financial and technical information.

The announcement comes at a time when Chinese AI developers are racing to narrow performance gaps with leading US systems while navigating export controls that restrict access to advanced chips. DeepSeek, founded by Liang Wenfeng, drew global attention earlier this year after releasing high-performing open-weight models at comparatively low cost. Industry analysts said its emphasis on efficiency and openness has pressured larger incumbents to accelerate updates.

Zhipu, formally known as Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology, responded by launching a new iteration of its GLM series model. The company, which counts state-backed funds and major technology firms among its investors, said the system is designed to handle complex reasoning tasks and industry-specific applications, including finance and legal services. Zhipu has positioned itself as a leading domestic alternative for enterprises that prefer locally developed models amid tightening data governance rules.

Context length has become a critical benchmark in model development. Longer context windows allow AI systems to analyse extended reports, legal contracts, scientific papers and code repositories without fragmenting the input. Global leaders such as OpenAI and Anthropic have expanded their own context limits over the past year, prompting Chinese developers to follow suit. By multiplying its context window ten-fold, DeepSeek signals confidence in its architecture and optimisation techniques.

Extending the knowledge cut-off to May 2025 is equally significant. Large language models are trained on vast datasets with a fixed end date, meaning their awareness of events, regulations and market developments is limited beyond that point. By refreshing its training data, DeepSeek seeks to reduce reliance on external search integrations and improve performance on contemporary topics, from macroeconomic indicators to technological standards.

Market observers say the timing reflects intensifying domestic competition. China's AI landscape features heavyweight players such as Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent alongside a cohort of venture-backed start-ups including DeepSeek and Zhipu. Baidu's Ernie Bot and Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen have secured partnerships across government and industry, yet smaller firms have gained traction by offering open-source or lower-cost models tailored for developers.

Regulatory oversight remains a defining factor. Authorities require generative AI providers to adhere to content guidelines and data security standards, adding compliance layers that shape product design. Companies have responded by emphasising controllability, enterprise deployment and sector-specific fine-tuning rather than purely consumer-facing chatbots.

Technical analysts note that scaling context length is computationally demanding. Handling larger token windows increases memory usage and inference costs, particularly on hardware constrained by US export restrictions. DeepSeek has previously highlighted architectural efficiencies that reduce compute requirements, though independent benchmarking will determine whether performance remains stable at expanded scale.

Zhipu's new release underscores the strategic importance of proprietary training data and model optimisation. The company has invested heavily in partnerships with universities and research institutes, aiming to strengthen its capabilities in multimodal reasoning and structured data analysis. Executives have framed the latest model as a step towards more autonomous AI agents capable of executing multi-stage tasks.

Enterprise demand is expected to shape the next phase of growth. Financial institutions, manufacturers and public sector bodies are experimenting with private deployments of large models to enhance document analysis, risk assessment and customer service. Broader context windows enable these organisations to input entire policy manuals or compliance files, reducing the need for manual segmentation.

Geopolitical considerations continue to influence capital flows and collaboration. Venture funding for Chinese AI firms has fluctuated amid heightened scrutiny of technology supply chains. At the same time, domestic demand for home-grown AI solutions has strengthened as companies seek to reduce exposure to foreign platforms.

Industry researchers argue that sheer scale is no longer the sole differentiator. Efficiency, reliability and domain adaptation are becoming decisive metrics. By updating its knowledge base and expanding context length, DeepSeek aims to reinforce credibility among professional users who require both breadth and timeliness of information.

