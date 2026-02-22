403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Says U.S., Russia Demand Kyiv Surrender Control of Donbass
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that Washington and Moscow have aligned on a core demand — that Kyiv surrender control of the Donbass region as the price of ending the war — a disclosure that lays bare the mounting pressure on Ukraine as Geneva peace talks advance.
Speaking to media on Friday, Zelensky confirmed the striking convergence of positions between the two powers. "Both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbass," he said.
The statement came as U.S. President Donald Trump intensified public pressure on Kyiv to accelerate negotiations. Earlier this month, Trump warned, "Ukraine better come to the table fast," and separately declared that "Russia wants to make a deal and Zelensky is going to have to get moving," adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "ready to make a deal… [though] Ukraine is less ready."
Despite a battlefield picture that has seen Ukrainian forces gradually cede ground to Russian advances, Zelensky pushed back against any characterization of imminent defeat. "You can't say that we're losing the war… The question is whether we will win. That is the question – but it's a very costly question," he told media.
Zelensky — who has long refused to countenance territorial concessions — told a news agency separately that the American posture is inequitable, stopping short of elaborating on specific objections.
The Ukrainian leader also addressed questions surrounding his political legitimacy, after Russia labeled him "illegitimate" following the expiration of his presidential mandate in 2024. Reiterating opposition to wartime elections, Zelensky said, "No one wants elections during a war. Everyone is afraid of its destructive effect," and charged that "the Russians just want to replace me." He had previously signaled conditional willingness to hold elections under Western security guarantees.
Friday's interview followed the latest round of trilateral Russia-U.S.-Ukraine negotiations in Geneva. Ahead of those talks, Moscow signaled that territorial questions would dominate the agenda.
Russia's formal settlement conditions include full Ukrainian withdrawal from Donbass territories — which voted to join Russia in 2022 referendums — along with Kyiv's recognition of Russia's claimed borders and binding commitments to neutrality, demilitarization, and what Moscow terms denazification.
Speaking to media on Friday, Zelensky confirmed the striking convergence of positions between the two powers. "Both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbass," he said.
The statement came as U.S. President Donald Trump intensified public pressure on Kyiv to accelerate negotiations. Earlier this month, Trump warned, "Ukraine better come to the table fast," and separately declared that "Russia wants to make a deal and Zelensky is going to have to get moving," adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "ready to make a deal… [though] Ukraine is less ready."
Despite a battlefield picture that has seen Ukrainian forces gradually cede ground to Russian advances, Zelensky pushed back against any characterization of imminent defeat. "You can't say that we're losing the war… The question is whether we will win. That is the question – but it's a very costly question," he told media.
Zelensky — who has long refused to countenance territorial concessions — told a news agency separately that the American posture is inequitable, stopping short of elaborating on specific objections.
The Ukrainian leader also addressed questions surrounding his political legitimacy, after Russia labeled him "illegitimate" following the expiration of his presidential mandate in 2024. Reiterating opposition to wartime elections, Zelensky said, "No one wants elections during a war. Everyone is afraid of its destructive effect," and charged that "the Russians just want to replace me." He had previously signaled conditional willingness to hold elections under Western security guarantees.
Friday's interview followed the latest round of trilateral Russia-U.S.-Ukraine negotiations in Geneva. Ahead of those talks, Moscow signaled that territorial questions would dominate the agenda.
Russia's formal settlement conditions include full Ukrainian withdrawal from Donbass territories — which voted to join Russia in 2022 referendums — along with Kyiv's recognition of Russia's claimed borders and binding commitments to neutrality, demilitarization, and what Moscow terms denazification.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment