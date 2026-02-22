403
Students in Iran Hold Major Anti-Government Demonstrations
(MENAFN) Students at several Iranian universities have staged large-scale anti-government demonstrations, marking the first protests of this size since last month’s deadly crackdown by authorities, according to reports.
Verified footage shows demonstrators marching across the campus of Sharif University of Technology in Tehran on Saturday. Clashes were later observed between protesters and pro-government supporters.
Additional demonstrations included a sit-in at another university in Tehran and a rally in the northeast of the country, with students honoring the thousands killed in mass protests in January, according to reports.
The US has increased its military presence near Iran, and President Donald Trump has indicated he is considering a limited strike. US and European officials have voiced concerns that Iran is moving toward developing nuclear weapons, a claim Iran denies.
US and Iranian representatives met in Switzerland on Tuesday and reported progress in talks aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear program. Nevertheless, Trump said afterward that the world would find out “over the next, probably, 10 days” whether a deal would be reached or if military action would be taken.
Trump has previously expressed support for Iranian protesters, at one point appearing to encourage them by saying, “help is on its way.”
Footage shows hundreds of students, many carrying Iranian national flags, peacefully marching at the start of the new semester. Protesters chanted slogans such as “death to the dictator,” referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other anti-government messages.
Supporters of a rival pro-government rally were present nearby, and scuffles later erupted between the opposing groups, as captured in verified footage.
