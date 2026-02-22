403
Huawei to Launch Next-Generation Professional Running Watch in Madrid
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Huawei is set to unveil its latest elite running watch, the next-generation HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner, on February 26 in Madrid. Born from five years of sustained R&D and developed with direct input from world-class athletes, this watch represents a generational leap in accuracy for heart rate zones, lactate threshold, and GPS tracking in complex terrains. Featuring Huawei's proprietary TruSense and Sunflower positioning technologies, the watch is designed for the professional athletic market. It will be officially debuting alongside the new Mate 80 Pro and the all-new HUAWEI MatePad Mini.
The upcoming running watch has already proven itself to be an elite running tool on the international stage before the official launch. Several of the world's top runners from the dsm-firmenich Running Team were spotted wearing an unreleased running watch at the Burj2Burj Half Marathon held in Dubai earlier this month. Having undergone rigorous competitive testing before its official debut, the watch has already sparked significant public interest.
Real-world data from world-class athletes, including heart rate zones, lactate threshold fluctuations, and high-altitude performance, is fed directly into Huawei's advanced algorithms. This collaboration ensures that the watch's features are perfectly aligned with the core needs of professional runners. For world-class runners at this level, a running watch is a mission-critical tool. The new generation of the WATCH GT Runner is capable of accurate positioning for stable route and pace data, even in challenging environments.
Having earned its place with this elite running team on the international stage, the new Huawei running watch has proven that its performance is well worth the anticipation. This confidence is the result of Huawei's five years of sustained R&D investment in running technology. Furthermore, Huawei has also recruited over 100 runners for long-term testing. Additionally, Huawei developed machine learning models for fatigue assessment to provide runners with scientific exercise guidance. These solid technical accumulations have laid a solid foundation for the new generation running watch.
Returning to the global stage after a 3-year hiatus, the Mate Series is also expected to make a powerful statement with the Mate 80 Pro. This flagship smartphone will debut alongside the all-new HUAWEI MatePad Mini, marking a significant expansion of Huawei’s ecosystem.
Huawei is poised to set a new benchmark in the wearable industry with its new watch designed for professional athletics. With the stage set in Madrid, the world will soon witness how five years of innovation will redefine what is possible in sports tracking.
