Zelensky Says Both Moscow, Washington Demand Ukraine Leave Donbass
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has said that both Moscow and Washington insist Kyiv withdraw from Russia-controlled Donbass as a precondition for ending the ongoing conflict.
US President Donald Trump has previously urged Ukraine to “come to the table fast,” criticizing Kyiv for slowing the settlement process.
In an interview on Friday, Zelensky confirmed, “both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, get out of Donbass.”
Despite gradually losing territory to Russian forces, Zelensky rejected claims that Ukraine is near defeat. “You can’t say that we’re losing the war… The question is whether we will win. That is the question – but it’s a very costly question,” he stated.
Trump has expressed increasing impatience with Kyiv. Earlier this month, he warned, “Ukraine better come to the table fast,” and in separate remarks added, “Russia wants to make a deal and Zelensky is going to have to get moving,” noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “ready to make a deal… [though] Ukraine is less ready,” according to reports.
Zelensky, who has consistently ruled out territorial concessions, pushed back, telling reports that the US approach is unfair.
The Ukrainian leader — whose presidential term ended in 2024 and who has been labeled “illegitimate” by Russia — also reiterated his reluctance to hold elections. “No one wants elections during a war. Everyone is afraid of its destructive effect,” he said, adding that “the Russians just want to replace me.”
Although Zelensky previously agreed to hold elections under US pressure, he insisted on receiving security guarantees from Western allies first.
The interview followed a new round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks in Geneva, which Moscow had indicated would focus primarily on the issue of territorial control, according to reports.
