Huckabee’s Middle East Remarks Spark Outrage Across Arab, Muslim Nations
(MENAFN) Several Arab and Muslim-majority countries have strongly condemned US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee after he claimed that Israel holds a biblical right to large portions of the Middle East.
In an interview released on Friday with Tucker Carlson, Huckabee, a Baptist minister and self-described Christian Zionist, stated it “would be fine” if Israel controlled territory from the Nile to the Euphrates. He later clarified that Israel is not pursuing territorial expansion but has the right to safeguard its security, according to reports.
The Arab League, representing 22 member states, denounced the comments as “highly extremist,” arguing that they “are inconsistent with the fundamental principles and norms of diplomacy.”
“Statements of this nature – extremist and lacking any sound basis – serve only to inflame sentiments and stir religious and national emotions at a time when states are convening under the framework of the Board of Peace to explore ways of implementing the Gaza peace agreement,” said Gamal Roshdy, spokesperson for Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), encompassing 57 Muslim-majority countries, issued a similar warning, saying the remarks were “dangerous and irresponsible,” as they “fuel extremist ideological rhetoric” and encourage Israel to “impose annexation” on Palestinian land.
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry described Huckabee’s comments as “absurd and provocative,” asserting that they violate diplomatic standards and the UN Charter. Egypt also condemned the statements, calling them a “flagrant departure” from international law and United Nations principles.
